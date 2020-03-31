Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €31.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €31.30 ($36.40) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.49 ($47.08).

Shares of SHL opened at €36.16 ($42.05) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.64. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 52-week high of €45.20 ($52.56). The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

