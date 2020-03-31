Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €31.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €31.30 ($36.40) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.49 ($47.08).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SHL opened at €36.16 ($42.05) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.64. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 52-week high of €45.20 ($52.56). The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.