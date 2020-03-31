Short Interest in Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Grows By 19.4%

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 27th total of 155,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

WNEB stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.20. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WNEB. TheStreet lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

