Short Interest in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Grows By 13.5%

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,328,200 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the February 27th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of VAPO opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.75. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $363.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,198,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 385,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 95.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 185,197 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 131,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,604 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

