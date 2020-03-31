Short Interest in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Expands By 26.9%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 27th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on UFPT. BidaskClub raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $227,213.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,222.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $280.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $50.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

