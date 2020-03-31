Short Interest in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Declines By 6.2%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,408,700 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the February 27th total of 6,830,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 896,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski bought 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 636.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

