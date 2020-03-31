Short Interest in Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) Decreases By 8.9%

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,485,800 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the February 27th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 23.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE:SSI opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.44. Stage Stores has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.
Stage Stores Company Profile
Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.
