Short Interest in Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) Decreases By 8.9%

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,485,800 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the February 27th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 23.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:SSI opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.44. Stage Stores has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Stage Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stage Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stage Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Stage Stores during the 4th quarter worth $1,096,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Stage Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

