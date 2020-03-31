Short Interest in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Drops By 5.3%

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,963,400 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 27th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,212,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

In related news, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

