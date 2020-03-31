Short Interest in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Decreases By 8.1%

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the February 27th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.88. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.53 million for the quarter. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 679,160 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $699,534.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

