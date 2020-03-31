Short Interest in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Increases By 17.6%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,650,800 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 27th total of 37,980,000 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

NOG opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks cut Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 583,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $461,251.77. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,947,863 shares of company stock worth $16,217,332.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,946,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,832,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,029,000 after buying an additional 2,536,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 129,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 18,915.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,639,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $5,547,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

