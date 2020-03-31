Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Decreases By 7.1%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 27th total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of NRO opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

