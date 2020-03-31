Short Interest in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Grows By 26.1%

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 27th total of 223,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE:KB opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. KB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

