Short Interest in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Grows By 26.1%

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 27th total of 223,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
NYSE:KB opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.
KB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. KB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
