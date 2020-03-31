Short Interest in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Grows By 26.5%

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,477,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the February 27th total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.06.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.39. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

