Short Interest in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Drops By 9.8%

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,299,100 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the February 27th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 317,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.