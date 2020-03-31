Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from to in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SERV opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.34. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 5,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at $546,786.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 1,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,253 shares in the company, valued at $725,462.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 179,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $46,845,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,907,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.