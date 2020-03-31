Seaport Global Securities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $96.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.02.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $55.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.59. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,479,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 272,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after purchasing an additional 205,923 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 169,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

