Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of Seacor worth $22,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CKH. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Seacor by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Seacor by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Seacor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Seacor by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Seacor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CKH stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.76. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $51.42.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.41 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Seacor news, CEO Charles Fabrikant bought 2,000 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,114.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

