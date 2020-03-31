Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $918.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,727.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.