SDI (ASX:SDI) Trading Up 0.6%

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.78 ($0.55) and last traded at A$0.78 ($0.55), 158,432 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.77 ($0.55).

The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.88 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.36%. SDI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, other dental materials in Australia, Europe, the United States, and Brazil. It offers alloys, adhesives, etchants, composites, glass ionomers, sealants, cements, tooth desensitizing agent and cavity cleansers, and tooth whitening products, as well as various equipment; and composite and glass ionomer accessories.

