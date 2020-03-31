Scotiabank Downgrades Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) to Underperform

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020 // Comments off

Scotiabank cut shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.75.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

TSE MPVD opened at C$0.36 on Monday. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.09.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.