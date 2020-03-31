Scotiabank Downgrades Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) to Underperform

Scotiabank cut shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.75.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

TSE MPVD opened at C$0.36 on Monday. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.09.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

