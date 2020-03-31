Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,301,600 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the February 27th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

