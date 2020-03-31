Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,398,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the February 27th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SWM opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $791.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

