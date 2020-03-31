Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,398,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the February 27th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
SWM opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $791.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.
