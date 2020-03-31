Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd. Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.46 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.27. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

SCHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

