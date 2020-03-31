Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$10.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. Savaria has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.93, for a total transaction of C$69,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,882,291.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $123,050.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

