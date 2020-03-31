Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$42.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. TD Securities raised their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Saputo from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Saputo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$44.08.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.41.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.20%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

