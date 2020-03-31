Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $26.65 on Friday. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sanmina by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Sanmina by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Sanmina by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

