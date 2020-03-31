Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

NYSE R opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. Also, insider John J. Diez acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $123,630.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

