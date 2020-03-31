Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.51.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $14.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.22.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

