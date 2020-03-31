Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 130.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 430,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,292 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $57,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $106.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.69.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

