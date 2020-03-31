Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $1,890.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00005964 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.02567433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00195167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045470 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033308 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,285,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

