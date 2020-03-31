RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RMM) Shares Up 2.9%

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $17.37, 79,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 76,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMM. UBS Group AG raised its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $716,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $586,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000.

