RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at CIBC

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.50 to C$31.25 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE REI.UN opened at C$16.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.54 and a 52-week high of C$27.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.44.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 51,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.51 per share, with a total value of C$1,429,111.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at C$1,429,111.20.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.