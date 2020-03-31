Reviewing CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) & BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) and BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

CARREFOUR SA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BB Seguridade pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. CARREFOUR SA/S pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

CARREFOUR SA/S has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB Seguridade has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CARREFOUR SA/S and BB Seguridade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARREFOUR SA/S $81.09 billion 0.15 $1.26 billion $0.26 11.85 BB Seguridade $1.33 billion 7.29 $968.42 million N/A N/A

CARREFOUR SA/S has higher revenue and earnings than BB Seguridade.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CARREFOUR SA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BB Seguridade shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CARREFOUR SA/S and BB Seguridade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARREFOUR SA/S N/A N/A N/A BB Seguridade 118.37% 48.11% 30.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CARREFOUR SA/S and BB Seguridade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CARREFOUR SA/S 1 2 4 0 2.43 BB Seguridade 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

BB Seguridade beats CARREFOUR SA/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CARREFOUR SA/S Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including small household goods, textiles, and home appliances. In addition, the company is involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. Carrefour SA was founded in 1959 and is based in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

BB Seguridade Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, fulfillment, promotion, and facilitation of business insurance and reinsurance, casualty and life, capitalization plans, private pension plans, dental plans, and health insurance products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. is a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

