Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Restoration Hardware from $234.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Restoration Hardware from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $228.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.85.

Shares of RH stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. Restoration Hardware has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $256.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.75.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $664.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Restoration Hardware’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

