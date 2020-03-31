Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.56.

NYSE REZI opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.87. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,781,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,352 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,531,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,195 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4,117.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,912,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after acquiring an additional 244,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

