Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Origin Bancorp Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $19.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.71. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 93,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 53,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. 50.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Origin Bancorp news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Brolly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,335 shares in the company, valued at $308,004.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $164,740. 7.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

