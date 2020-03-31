Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for OFG Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of OFG Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $601.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.68. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $408,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,954 shares of company stock worth $503,222 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,027,000 after buying an additional 52,185 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,163,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 829,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 47,454 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 96,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.