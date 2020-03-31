Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medpace Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Medpace in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Medpace’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Medpace stock opened at $75.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.22. Medpace has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $109.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

