Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eastman Chemical’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $47.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.44.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $4,696,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $2,905,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 212,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
