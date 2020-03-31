Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cummins Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cummins in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMI. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of CMI opened at $134.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,668 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after buying an additional 244,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

