Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.14.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $95.82 on Friday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,661.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $413,468.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,292.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 27.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 512,455 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.