Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $89.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $620,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

