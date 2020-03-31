Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,964 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.51% of BBX Capital worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BBX Capital by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on BBX Capital from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

BBX stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. BBX Capital Corp has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $163.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.85.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. BBX Capital had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $234.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that BBX Capital Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

