Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 966,651 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 668.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDSI. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

BDSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 42,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $251,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,631.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,003 shares in the company, valued at $759,710.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,978 shares of company stock worth $923,980 over the last 90 days. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.46. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

