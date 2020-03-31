Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,128,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,946 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Servicesource International were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Servicesource International during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Servicesource International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Servicesource International stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $87.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.59. Servicesource International Inc has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 90,827 shares of company stock worth $68,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SREV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Servicesource International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Servicesource International from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

