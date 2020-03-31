Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.35 Million Stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,760 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRC shares. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

