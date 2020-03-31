Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 58,668 Shares of Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Goldfield worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Goldfield stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Goldfield Corp has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.94.

About Goldfield

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

