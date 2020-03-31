Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 183,600 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 183,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGH. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 127,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 27,037 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

TGH stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $446.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

