Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 127,500 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECHO shares. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $419.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $531.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

