Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON: DMGT) recently:

3/26/2020 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/25/2020 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 870 ($11.44). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 540 ($7.10). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 706 ($9.29) to GBX 632 ($8.31). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 757 ($9.96). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DMGT opened at GBX 701 ($9.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 725.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 807.12. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72.

Get Daily Mail and General Trust P L C alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Beatty sold 7,119 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.66), for a total value of £57,663.90 ($75,853.59).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.