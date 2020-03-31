Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON: DMGT) recently:
- 3/26/2020 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 3/25/2020 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 870 ($11.44). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2020 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 540 ($7.10). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2020 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 706 ($9.29) to GBX 632 ($8.31). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2020 – Daily Mail and General Trust P L C had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 757 ($9.96). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
DMGT opened at GBX 701 ($9.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 725.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 807.12. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72.
In related news, insider Kevin Beatty sold 7,119 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.66), for a total value of £57,663.90 ($75,853.59).
