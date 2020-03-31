RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Holdings Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.45% of RBC Bearings worth $57,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,532,000 after acquiring an additional 28,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 207,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $199,065.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $111.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.71. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.89. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.